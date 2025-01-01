$46,302+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT W/ HEATED SEATS
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$46,302
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,551 KM
Vehicle Description
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 5.4L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it.
Key Features:
4X4
Power Deploying Running Boards
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Options
Leather Seats
A/C Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seats
Power Folding Rear Seats
Bluetooth
SYNC
Navigation
Back Up Sensors
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Key Pad Entry
Climate Control
Rear Seat Climate Control
Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
