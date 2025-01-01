Menu
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat

$46,302 + taxes & licensing

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 5.4L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it. Key Features: 4X4 Power Deploying Running Boards Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Options Leather Seats A/C Seats Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Memory Seats Power Folding Rear Seats Bluetooth SYNC Navigation Back Up Sensors Cruise Control Keyless Entry Key Pad Entry Climate Control Rear Seat Climate Control Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our Moose Jaw Motives set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

103,551 KM

103,551 KM

Details Description

$46,302

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT W/ HEATED SEATS

13316504

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT W/ HEATED SEATS

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

$46,302

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,551KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MFA79978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,551 KM

Vehicle Description

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 5.4L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it.

Key Features:
4X4
Power Deploying Running Boards
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Options
Leather Seats
A/C Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seats
Power Folding Rear Seats
Bluetooth
SYNC
Navigation
Back Up Sensors
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Key Pad Entry
Climate Control
Rear Seat Climate Control

Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

$46,302

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2021 Ford F-150