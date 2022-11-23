$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-694-1355
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,REMOTE START,7" INFOTAINMENT,APPLE CARPLAY,ADAPTIVE CRUISE,WINTER TIRE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
- Listing ID: 9347959
- Stock #: 2291622
- VIN: 2HKRW2H45MH222339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2291622
- Mileage 38,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this local trade with lots of extras! New winter and summer tires, roof carrier, cross bars and all all weather mats. Featuring the latest in technology and safety.
If you're seeking a compact SUV with impressive versatility, know that the 2021 Honda CR-V does just about everything well, which earned it an Editors’Choice Award. The two-row Honda provides an attractive and spacious cabin bolstered by bountiful storage solutions that are perfect for pack rats and road trips. Its four-cylinder powertrains 1.5L turbocharged is especially quick with notable fuel-economy ratings. It has a pleasant ride and never feels uncoordinated plus comes equipped with myriad active-safety features and offers all manner of popular technology. These qualities and a sophisticated appearance make the 2021 CR-V one of the best compact SUVs for small families.
A stylish and spacious interior creates a cool and comfortable environment in the CR-V. Quality materials and a familiar layout combine for a contemporary look and feel. A tasteful balance of faux-wood accents, chromed plastic, and brushed-satin finishes looked particularly upscale in the Touring version we tested. Supportive and nicely sculpted front seats hug their occupants in all the right places. Leading its class in cargo volume and luggage space, the CR-V not only earns high marks in those subjects, but also by way of its inclusion of user-friendly and useful equipment. We managed to fit 10 carry-on suitcases behind the rear seat, which matched the Ford Escape and beat the CX-5 by one. Fold the back seat flat, and the Honda offers best-in-class luggage space.
An excellent presentation by Honda’s infotainment system. Enjoy a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio; as is a nine-speaker audio system. Honda reintroduced a rotary volume knob last year and we appreciate that.
The CR-V earned a five-star crash-rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and it was named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Honda also comes standard with a suite of driver assistance technology to help prevent collisions from happening in the first place.
Contact us today for more information, all trades welcome.
Vehicle Features
