2021 Hyundai Sonata

84,513 KM

Details Description

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | Great Fuel Economy!

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | Great Fuel Economy!

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,513KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9707233
  Stock #: 068328PM
  VIN: 5NPEJ4J25MH068328

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Mileage 84,513 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hyundai Sonata SPORT
1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
-
- Leather & Fabric Seats
- Power Seats w/ Lumbar Support
- Lane Guidance System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Bluetooth / Hands Free Mode
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- Select Drive Modes
And Much More!
-
- 30 Day Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle (Under 200 000KM)
- Vehicle Lifetime 1/2 Price oil changes with every purchase
- 1 Year complimentary Road Hazard Protection
- 1 year of worry-free coverage with our complimentary insurance on finance contracts!
-
With all these amazing coverages, Standard with every purchase; have peace of mind that you can be confident in your next purchase with us. Stop in at Prairie Auto Sales today or send us a message and our amazing team will be happy to help!

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

