2021 Kia Seltos

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 1 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9935060

9935060 Stock #: 8059

8059 VIN: KNDERCAA2M7161838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,197 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.