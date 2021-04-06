Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Versa

6,882 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6856917
  2. 6856917
  3. 6856917
  4. 6856917
  5. 6856917
  6. 6856917
  7. 6856917
  8. 6856917
  9. 6856917
  10. 6856917
  11. 6856917
  12. 6856917
  13. 6856917
  14. 6856917
  15. 6856917
  16. 6856917
  17. 6856917
  18. 6856917
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,882KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856917
  • Stock #: D210059U
  • VIN: 3N1CN8DV6ML822994

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D210059U
  • Mileage 6,882 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Gun Metallic 2021 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 32/40 City/Highway MPG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 52,614 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 41,007 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV
 31,223 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory