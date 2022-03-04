Menu
2021 RAM 1500

8,203 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8638892
  Stock #: B2703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Hydro Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Security Alarm 115V Rear Aux...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 5-Year...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

