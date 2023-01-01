Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota 4Runner

49,329 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 10824012
  2. 10824012
  3. 10824012
  4. 10824012
  5. 10824012
  6. 10824012
  7. 10824012
  8. 10824012
  9. 10824012
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR7M5967202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2021 Toyota 4Runner 49,329 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tundra for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2017 Toyota Tundra 151,476 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Prius Prime LOCAL PURCHASE VERY RARE PRIUS PRIME WITH ONLY 9376 KMS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Toyota Prius Prime LOCAL PURCHASE VERY RARE PRIUS PRIME WITH ONLY 9376 KMS 9,376 KM $45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner