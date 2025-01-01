Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

112,130 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner

13069735

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEHU5JR4M5848923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

