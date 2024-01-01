$28,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
$28,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Get inside the 2021 Toyota C-HR and become a part of something new. With eye-catching design, advanced features like Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM compatibility, and Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.0 and multiple models to choose from, including the new Nightshade Edition, C-HR means driving on your terms.
Click Here To Download Brochure
With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.
Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!
Vehicle Features
