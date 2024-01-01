Menu
<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Get inside the 2021 Toyota C-HR and become a part of something new. With eye-catching design, advanced features like Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM compatibility, and Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.0 and multiple models to choose from, including the new Nightshade Edition, C-HR means driving on your terms.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><a href=https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/brochure-pdf/21-c-hr-brochure-en.pdf>Click Here To Download Brochure</a></strong></span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>With our</span><a href=https://www.moosejawtoyota.ca/taylor-your-way/><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt><span style=color:blue>Taylor Your Way</span></span></em></a><span style=font-size:12.0pt>program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!</span></em></strong></span></span></p>

2021 Toyota C-HR

33,909 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 11025395
  2. 11025395
  3. 11025395
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX9M1127697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-694-1355

