2021 Toyota RAV4

66,713 KM

$44,995

$44,995
$44,995

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

66,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228991
  • Stock #: 8079
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MC229658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,713 KM

Vehicle Description

RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

