Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 7 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10228991

10228991 Stock #: 8079

8079 VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MC229658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,713 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.