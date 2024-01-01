Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><a href=https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/brochure-pdf/21-rav4-brochure-en.pdf>Click Here To Download Brochure</a></strong></span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>With our</span><a href=https://www.moosejawtoyota.ca/taylor-your-way/><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt><span style=color:blue>Taylor Your Way</span></span></em></a><span style=font-size:12.0pt>program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!</span></em></strong></span></span></p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

53,654 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 11025392
  2. 11025392
  3. 11025392
  4. 11025392
  5. 11025392
  6. 11025392
  7. 11025392
  8. 11025392
  9. 11025392
  10. 11025392
  11. 11025392
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXMC242017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,654 KM

Vehicle Description

RAV4 ignites your desire to explore. Choose from a variety of models that are as unique as you are. Including the 2021 RAV4 Limited, off-road ready RAV4 Trail or RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and the powerful and sporty RAV4 Hybrid. Or, embrace the cutting-edge, with the first ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric, the 2021 RAV4 Prime - the most powerful and fuel-efficient RAV4 yet.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger LOCAL TRADE WITH SE 7 PASSENGER & TECHNOLOGY PACKAGES for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger LOCAL TRADE WITH SE 7 PASSENGER & TECHNOLOGY PACKAGES 93,723 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 67,113 KMS, TOP OF THE LINE TITANIUM EDITION for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2021 Ford Escape Titanium LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 67,113 KMS, TOP OF THE LINE TITANIUM EDITION 67,113 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 90,642 KMS, TOP OF THE LINE TOURING EDITION for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Honda Pilot Touring LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 90,642 KMS, TOP OF THE LINE TOURING EDITION 90,642 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4