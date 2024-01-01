Menu
<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Live Your Life in Style and meet the all-new, all-hybrid 2021 Sienna. As original and outgoing as you are. Stylish on the outside, refined on the inside, loaded with connected technology to make life on the go simpler and easier, and powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain for exceptional fuel efficiency the 2021 Sienna is up for any adventure. Available with All-Wheel-Drive and in 7 or 8 passenger models.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><a href=https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/brochure-pdf/21-sienna-brochure-en.pdf>Click Here To Download Brochure</a></strong></span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>With our</span><a href=https://www.moosejawtoyota.ca/taylor-your-way/><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt><span style=color:blue>Taylor Your Way</span></span></em></a><span style=font-size:12.0pt>program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!</span></em></strong></span></span></p>

2021 Toyota Sienna

72,076 KM

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
72,076KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC1MS015048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

