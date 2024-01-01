$51,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
2021 Toyota Sienna
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Live Your Life in Style and meet the all-new, all-hybrid 2021 Sienna. As original and outgoing as you are. Stylish on the outside, refined on the inside, loaded with connected technology to make life on the go simpler and easier, and powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain for exceptional fuel efficiency the 2021 Sienna is up for any adventure. Available with All-Wheel-Drive and in 7 or 8 passenger models.
Click Here To Download Brochure
With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.
Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
Moose Jaw Toyota
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-694-1355