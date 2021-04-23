Menu
2021 Toyota Supra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2021 Toyota Supra

2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Premium

2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Premium

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6996719
  • Stock #: 218017
  • VIN: WZ1DB0C06MW044287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 218017
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

