2021 Volkswagen Atlas

21,349 KM

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432282
  • Stock #: 8032
  • VIN: 1V2BR2CA5MC607206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,349 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

