2022 Ford Bronco
BIG BEND 222A W/FORD CO-PILOT360
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
- Listing ID: 10395363
- Stock #: B33668TM
- VIN: 1FMDE5BH2NLB33668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,188 KM
Vehicle Description
This all new, full sized 2022 Ford Bronco 222A looks absolutely stunning in Velocity Blue Metallic. This 5-passenger crossover comes with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine. This remarkable engine not only produces 270 horsepower and 309 ft pounds of torque, but by leveraging the EcoBoost technology and an 10-speed automatic transmission this truck is rated it to get 11.7L 100/km (24 miles per gallon) combined highway/city fuel economy.
Key Features:
Cargo Area Protector
Tube Step, Powder Coated
Towing Capability
Keyless Entry Pad
Front Row Heated Seats
Remote Start
Rearview Camera W/Rear Parking Sensor
SOS Post-Crash Alert System
Connected Navigation
Ford Co-Pilot360
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Remote Keyless Entry W/Push-Button Start
Removable Doors & Roof
Pre-Collision Assist W/Emergency Braking
AM/FM Six Speaker Sound System
LED Fog Lights
Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatibility
17 All-Season Tires
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control W/Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect W/Remote Start
Sync 4®
Cruise Control
Front Center Console W/Armrest
Terrain Management System W/5 G.O.A.T Modes
4X4
Block Heater
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes W/Antilock Braking System & Electronic Stability Control
Saskatchewan has a challenging climate, but the rare full-sized Bronco is a tough SUV leverages physical features and technology that will keep you comfortable and safe. This specific unit is loaded right up and includes power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, cruise, dynamic brake support, manual 6-way drivers & passenger seats, tilt/telescopic steering column, AdvancedTrac® W/roll stability-control, ambient footwell lighting, auto-diming rearview mirror, outside temperature display, hill start assist, MyKey®, perimeter safety system four-wheel drive, front, and rear stabilizer bar and so much more.
Moose Jaw Ford is located at 1010 North Service Road, Moose Jaw. You can buy with confidence at Moose Jaw Ford, thanks to our "Moose Jaw Motives." Take the uneasiness out of purchasing a vehicle whether you are buying a new or a fully reconditioned and inspected pre-owned vehicle with our 30-day exchange policy. If you're not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, just bring it back and exchange it for a vehicle you'll love. At Moose Jaw Ford, we're driving change across Saskatchewan! We are Moose Jaw's prime destination for everything automotive. We pride ourselves by consistently providing the highest quality customer experience.
