2022 Ford Edge

11,423 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

ST

2022 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209384
  • Stock #: A2168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, ST AWD, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/166

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Mat Retractable Cargo Area Cover Rear Bumper Protector
Requires Subscription
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/40R21 AS BSW
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A -inc: Connected Built-In Navigation System 3 years of connected services live traffic predictive destinations and route guidance Perimeter Alarm Evasive Steering Assist Lane Centring Enhanced Active Park Assist w/Parallel P...

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

