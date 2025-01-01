Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

76,536 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12384177

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 12384177
  2. 12384177
  3. 12384177
  4. 12384177
  5. 12384177
  6. 12384177
  7. 12384177
  8. 12384177
  9. 12384177
  10. 12384177
  11. 12384177
  12. 12384177
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,536KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J95NUA55865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2017 Lexus RX 450h for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2017 Lexus RX 450h 90,878 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 133,072 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 53,687 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape