2022 Ford F-150

186 KM

Details

$75,510

+ tax & licensing
$75,510

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

$75,510

+ taxes & licensing

186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10165470
  • Stock #: F20701PM
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E88NKF20701

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F20701PM
  • Mileage 186 KM

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-XXXX

306-693-0651

