2022 Ford F-150

50,003 KM

$57,404

+ taxes & licensing
LARIAT 502A W/POWER RUNNING BOARDS

13101677

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

VIN 1FTFW1E84NFA90576

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,003 KM

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

306-693-0651

