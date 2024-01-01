Menu
XLT AWD SuperCrew, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Ford MAVERICK

52,928 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT FX4 with Luxury Pkg

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT FX4 with Luxury Pkg

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,928 KM

XLT AWD SuperCrew, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2022 Ford MAVERICK