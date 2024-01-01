$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT FX4 with Luxury Pkg
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT FX4 with Luxury Pkg
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,928 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
XLT AWD SuperCrew, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
2015 Jeep Cherokee North with Cold Weather Group 177,663 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 14,605 KM $49,987 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary 81,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2022 Ford MAVERICK