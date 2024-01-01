Menu
<p> offers a dynamic driving experience with its sleek blue exterior and sophisticated black interior. This certified used vehicle has a low odometer reading of just 9</p> <p>559 km. Powered by a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC engine with port injection and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</p> <p> this Civic Sport promises smooth and efficient performance. CARFAX Canada confirms that this vehicle has never been in an accident</p> <p> ensuring peace of mind for potential buyers. FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Sport »» Sporty design with sleek blue exterior »» Black interior for a sophisticated look »» 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve engine »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth performance ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Lane keeping assist for safer driving »» Adaptive cruise control for convenience »» Collision mitigation braking system »» Road departure mitigation for added safety PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.0L engine for robust performance »» CVT for seamless gear transitions »» Efficient fuel consumption for long drives »» Sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Dual-zone automatic climate control »» Spacious interior for comfortable rides »» Push-button start for easy access »» Ample legroom for all passengers TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility »» 7-inch touchscreen display for easy navigation »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» USB ports for device charging CARGO SPACE »» Generous trunk space for all your needs »» Foldable rear seats for extra storage »» Convenient access to cargo area »» Practical design for everyday use WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and efficient CVT performance »» Advanced safety features for peace of mind »» Comfortable and spacious interior »» Modern technology and connectivity options This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sports VIN is: 2HGFE2F58NH109918.</p> <a href=http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2022-id11678758.html>http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2022-id11678758.html</a>

2022 Honda Civic

9,565 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

VIN 2HGFE2F58NH109918

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,565 KM

This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport's VIN is: 2HGFE2F58NH109918.


http://www.knighthonda.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2022-id11678758.html

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport
available at Knighthonda in Moose Jaw

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

