$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2022 Hyundai KONA
2022 Hyundai KONA
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10124082
- Stock #: 80642
- VIN: KM8K12AB3NU759223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6