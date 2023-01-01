2022 Hyundai KONA

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 7 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10124082

10124082 Stock #: 80642

80642 VIN: KM8K12AB3NU759223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,768 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.