2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

26,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit Reserve

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit Reserve

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087335
  • Stock #: P1185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tupelo/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Summit Reserve 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP IV -inc: Head-Up Display A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors Night Vision w/Pedestrian-Animal Detection
LUXURY TECH GROUP V -inc: Wireless Charging Pad 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades
TUPELO/BLACK PALERMO LEATHER-FACED SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Hold 'N Go GVWR: 2 948 kgs (6 500 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25U SUMMIT RESERVE -inc: Engine: 5.7L VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic 950-Watt Amplifier Black Deluxe Headliner Nappa Reserve Door Trim Summit Reserve Badge Ventilated Rear Seats Summit Reserve

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

