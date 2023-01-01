2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 2 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10087335

10087335 Stock #: P1185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Tupelo/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,293 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Monotone Paint Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation BODY-COLOUR ROOF -inc: Monotone Paint Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP IV -inc: Head-Up Display A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors Night Vision w/Pedestrian-Animal Detection LUXURY TECH GROUP V -inc: Wireless Charging Pad 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades TUPELO/BLACK PALERMO LEATHER-FACED SEATS ENGINE: 5.7L VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Hold 'N Go GVWR: 2 948 kgs (6 500 lbs) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25U SUMMIT RESERVE -inc: Engine: 5.7L VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic 950-Watt Amplifier Black Deluxe Headliner Nappa Reserve Door Trim Summit Reserve Badge Ventilated Rear Seats Summit Reserve

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.