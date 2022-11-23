$CALL+ tax & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
13,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9400390
- Stock #: P3761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Flo...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
REAR BACK-UP ALARM -inc: Rear backup alarm provides external audible feedback (steady alternating beep) when the vehicle is in reverse The alarm can be turned off via the cluster display It is not ParkSense rear park assist
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Taillamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwell C...
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Deman...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generati...
189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT Fire Extinguisher
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8