2022 Toyota 4Runner

47,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

47,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEKU5JR5N6049587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-694-XXXX

306-694-1355

