2022 Toyota 4Runner

43,791 KM

Details Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
12270754

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
43,791KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTERU5JR5N6056960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-XXXX

306-694-1355

