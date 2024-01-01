Menu
Account
Sign In
Minicompact Cars, Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146

2022 Toyota GR86

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota GR86

BASE

Watch This Vehicle
12054073

2022 Toyota GR86

BASE

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZNBB13N9755484

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Minicompact Cars, Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded H-4 2.4 L/146

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Nissan

Used 2022 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Nissan Frontier SV 61,500 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S | Heated Seats | 8 Inch Touchscreen | AWD for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2021 Nissan Rogue S | Heated Seats | 8 Inch Touchscreen | AWD 84,421 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV | Heated Seats | Apple Carplay | Back-Up Camera for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2020 Nissan Sentra SV | Heated Seats | Apple Carplay | Back-Up Camera 54,888 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

Call Dealer

306-691-XXXX

(click to show)

306-691-0016

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota GR86