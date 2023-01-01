$CALL+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE
59,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10613565
- Stock #: 80951
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV3NW271486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
