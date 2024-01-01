$36,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Prairie Auto Sales
204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1
306-693-1207
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Act Fast – This Vehicle Won't Last!
We're excited to announce a new arrival at Prairie Auto Sales! While this vehicle hasn't been fully inspected or photographed yet, vehicles like this often sell before they even hit the lot. Don't wait – if you're interested, now is the time to reach out. Many of our vehicles are sold before they are fully listed, so contact us today to get ahead of the crowd!
Our team is available to answer any questions you may have and provide more details as soon as they become available. Call us now at 306-693-1207 or stop by at 204b Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw. Don't miss out – this vehicle could be gone before you know it!
Visit Prairie Auto Sales today or send us a message, and our team will help you find the perfect vehicle. Plus, you can apply for financing today to make your purchase even more convenient. Let us show you why we’re a trusted dealership in the area!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales
Email Prairie Auto Sales
Prairie Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-693-1207