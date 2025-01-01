Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

35,986 KM

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

12683436

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN0NT015054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

2022 Toyota Tacoma