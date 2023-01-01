Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

21,327 KM

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

HEATED LTR,MOONROOF,NAVI,RADAR CRUISE,REMOTE START,UPGRADED WHEELS/TIRES AND GRILL,TONNEAU COVER

2022 Toyota Tacoma

HEATED LTR,MOONROOF,NAVI,RADAR CRUISE,REMOTE START,UPGRADED WHEELS/TIRES AND GRILL,TONNEAU COVER

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799318
  • Stock #: 8052
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5ANXNT053629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this TRD Sport Premium Tacoma with lots of extras!! Upgraded TRD Rim/Tires, TRD Grill, Running Boards and Hardside Tonneaux Cover. Features the latest in technology and safety.



The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is terrific for work duties and fantastic for off-roading.While it's the only one that still offers a manual transmission, its270-hp V-6 deliversunremarkable performance. TheTacoma is backed by Toyotas storied reliability, and its off-road-optimized models are especially capable. It flourishes in the mud and on the trails, with a flexible suspension and rugged equipment that help preserve its reputation alongside legends such as the Jeep Wranglerand now its pickup counterpart, the Gladiator.The 2022 Tacoma is tough and packed with standard driver-assistance tech.



We'll give Toyota a nod for incorporating touchscreen infotainment in every Tacoma. The base model features a 7.0-inch display, and all other trim levels have an 8.0-inch screen. The company also has finally added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility andwirless charging which should improve the user experience versus the previous infotainment system.



The Tacoma might have only average crash-test ratings, but it has the most standard driver-assistance technologyin its class. For more information about the Tacoma's crash-test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features include: Standard forward-collision warning an automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.



Contact us today for more information, all trades welcome.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory