$57,995+ tax & licensing
306-694-1355
2022 Toyota Tacoma
HEATED LTR,MOONROOF,NAVI,RADAR CRUISE,REMOTE START,UPGRADED WHEELS/TIRES AND GRILL,TONNEAU COVER
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,995
- Listing ID: 9799318
- Stock #: 8052
- VIN: 3TYCZ5ANXNT053629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this TRD Sport Premium Tacoma with lots of extras!! Upgraded TRD Rim/Tires, TRD Grill, Running Boards and Hardside Tonneaux Cover. Features the latest in technology and safety.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma is terrific for work duties and fantastic for off-roading.While it's the only one that still offers a manual transmission, its270-hp V-6 deliversunremarkable performance. TheTacoma is backed by Toyotas storied reliability, and its off-road-optimized models are especially capable. It flourishes in the mud and on the trails, with a flexible suspension and rugged equipment that help preserve its reputation alongside legends such as the Jeep Wranglerand now its pickup counterpart, the Gladiator.The 2022 Tacoma is tough and packed with standard driver-assistance tech.
We'll give Toyota a nod for incorporating touchscreen infotainment in every Tacoma. The base model features a 7.0-inch display, and all other trim levels have an 8.0-inch screen. The company also has finally added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility andwirless charging which should improve the user experience versus the previous infotainment system.
The Tacoma might have only average crash-test ratings, but it has the most standard driver-assistance technologyin its class. For more information about the Tacoma's crash-test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features include: Standard forward-collision warning an automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.
Contact us today for more information, all trades welcome.
