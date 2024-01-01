Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Tundra

29,060 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 11511507
  2. 11511507
  3. 11511507
  4. 11511507
  5. 11511507
  6. 11511507
  7. 11511507
  8. 11511507
  9. 11511507
  10. 11511507
  11. 11511507
  12. 11511507
  13. 11511507
  14. 11511507
  15. 11511507
  16. 11511507
  17. 11511507
  18. 11511507
  19. 11511507
  20. 11511507
  21. 11511507
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFNA5DB4NX022304

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2392103
  • Mileage 29,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Avenir LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 16,103 KMS, 10
2023 Buick Envision Avenir LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 16,103 KMS, 10" TOUCH SCREEN WITH NAVI, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED LEA FRONT/REAR SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, BOSE PREM AUDIO, ADAPTIVE CRUISE 16,103 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 114,421 KMS, HEATED SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY, BI-LED HEADLAMPS, REAR CAMERA for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Toyota Corolla LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 114,421 KMS, HEATED SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY, BI-LED HEADLAMPS, REAR CAMERA 114,421 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra