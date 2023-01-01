$57,995+ tax & licensing
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR
Location
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9929786
- Stock #: 8056
- VIN: 5TFLA5DAXNX002511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 996 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
