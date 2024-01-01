Menu
2023 Audi S5

1,664 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

2023 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUA4CF58PA052443

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,664 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

Navigation System

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ONLY 48162 KMS HYBRID LIMITED PACKAGE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ONLY 48162 KMS HYBRID LIMITED PACKAGE 48,162 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ONLY 69898 KMS POPULAR SPORT PACKAGE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Honda Civic Sport LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ONLY 69898 KMS POPULAR SPORT PACKAGE 69,898 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE LOCAL TRADE IN HARD TO FIND HYBRID RAV4 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE LOCAL TRADE IN HARD TO FIND HYBRID RAV4 97,928 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2023 Audi S5