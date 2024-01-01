$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi S5
3.0T Progressiv
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
1,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUA4CF58PA052443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 1,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
