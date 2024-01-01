Menu
Account
Sign In
Two Seater, 2dr Stingray Cpe w/1LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

12,320 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT Stingray 70th anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT Stingray 70th anniversary

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,320KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YA2D46P5127950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seater, 2dr Stingray Cpe w/1LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2012 Ford Mustang,Premium GT 5.0 Convertible, Rims & Tires, Roush Cold Air Intake, Mint Condition! for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2012 Ford Mustang,Premium GT 5.0 Convertible, Rims & Tires, Roush Cold Air Intake, Mint Condition! 41,054 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 89,778 KM $23,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 with Chrome Pkg for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 with Chrome Pkg 161,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Corvette