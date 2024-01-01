Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

26,050 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG2PS169928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2019 Buick Encore Essence LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 37,216 KMS, FULLY EQUIPPED ESSENCE ENCORE, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Buick Encore Essence LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 37,216 KMS, FULLY EQUIPPED ESSENCE ENCORE, NO ACCIDENTS 37,216 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 85,801 KMS, PERFORMANCE AND LUXURY, PRICED TO SELL!! for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv LOCAL TRADE WITH ONLY 85,801 KMS, PERFORMANCE AND LUXURY, PRICED TO SELL!! 85,801 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LOCAL TRADE WITH ALTITUDE PACKAGE, ONLY 58,445 KMS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LOCAL TRADE WITH ALTITUDE PACKAGE, ONLY 58,445 KMS 58,445 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Equinox