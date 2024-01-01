Menu
Account
Sign In
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75 Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

2023 Ford F-250

73,684 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT Sport FX4 with Premium Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
11925890

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT Sport FX4 with Premium Pkg

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,684KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT4PEE05890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,684 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor 410 Amp Dual Alternators 250 Amp + 160 Amp Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs 198,748 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT Sport FX4 with Premium Pkg for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT Sport FX4 with Premium Pkg 73,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport with Max Tow and Tech Pkgs for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT Sport with Max Tow and Tech Pkgs 150,090 KM $38,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-250