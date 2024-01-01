Menu
Midsize Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Honda Civic

34,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACK 2
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2023 Honda Civic