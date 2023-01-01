$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2023 Hyundai Elantra
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9612901
- Stock #: 8040
- VIN: KMHLM4AG9PU477528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8040
- Mileage 262 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6