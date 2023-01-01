$45,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Prius
PRIME
2023 Toyota Prius
PRIME
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
9,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDACACU8P3003091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,376 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
