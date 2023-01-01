$CALL+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2023 Toyota RAV4
LIKE NEW LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH ONLY 5,514 KMS, FULLY EQUIPPED XLE PREMIUM
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
5,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10350666
- Stock #: 80621
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV4PC333949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 5,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6