$41,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4PC359127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
