2023 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 , 6 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10002869

10002869 Stock #: 2391042

2391042 VIN: 5TFNA5DB2PX065767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 14,689 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 HEADS UP DISPLAY 10 Speed Automatic

