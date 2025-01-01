$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive.
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG6RR138780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,002 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT
Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive.
Grand Caravan Made for life in motion.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
