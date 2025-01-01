Menu
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive. Grand Caravan Made for life in motion.

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

37,002 KM

Details

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive.

13117562

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan

Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive.

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG6RR138780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT
Comfort, space, and convenience for the whole family. The 2024 Grand Caravan SXT offers smart features, versatile seating, and a smooth, confident drive.

Grand Caravan Made for life in motion.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

2024 Dodge Grand Caravan