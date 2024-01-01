Menu
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2024 Ford F-150

15,500 KM

$62,987

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150

XLT with Mobile Office, Black Appearance and Black Pack Seat Pkgs

11957235

2024 Ford F-150

XLT with Mobile Office, Black Appearance and Black Pack Seat Pkgs

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW3LP5RFA58002

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2024 Ford F-150