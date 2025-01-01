$93,873+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
KING RANCH 601A W/ MAX RECLINE SEATS
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 13,588 KM
Vehicle Description
This all new, full sized 2024 Ford F-150 King Ranch 601A looks absolutely stunning in Star White Metallic. This pick up comes with the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine. This remarkable engine not only produces 400 horsepower and 500 ft pounds of torque, but by leveraging the EcoBoost technology and a 10-speed automatic transmission this truck is rated it to get 12.3L 100/km (23 miles per gallon) combined highway/city fuel economy. This truck can tow up to a massive amount of 13,200 pounds!
Key Features:
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Max Recline Seats
Twin Panel Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Tailgate Release
Heads Up Display
Mobile Office Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Centering
Muli-Contour Front Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Lane Keeping System
B&O Sound System Unleashed Sound System
Power Adjustable Pedal W/Memory
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
360 Degree Camera
Pro Trailer Backup Assist
Pro Trailer Hitch Assist
Dual Exhaust
Reverse Sensing System
Reverse Brake Assist
12 LCD Touchscreen
Apple Car Play / Android Auto
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Start Assist
Class IV Trailer Hitch
Saskatchewan has a challenging climate and driving conditions but let that stress melt away with the 2024 F-150 King Ranch, a tough truck that leverages physical features and technology that will keep your family safe. This specific unit is loaded right up and includes power windows, power locks, air conditioning, 10-way power drivers seat, wrapped steering wheel, zone lighting, cruise, dynamic brake support, outside temperature display, hill start assist, perimeter safety system, four-wheel drive, and so much more.
At Moose Jaw Ford, we're driving change all across Saskatchewan! We are Moose Jaw's prime destination for everything automotive. We pride ourselves by consistently providing the highest quality customer experience every single time. Because of this commitment, and the love of what we do, Moose Jaw Ford is the recipient of multiple President's Club Awards and is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. We are dedicated to building long lasting relationships. You can trust that our trained service technicians will take excellent care of you and your vehicle when you visit our service department. Come visit us today at 1010 North Service Road..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
