2024 Ford Maverick XLT Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability. Maverick XLT Small truck, big potential.

2024 Ford Maverick

8,350 KM

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.

13117559

Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Used
8,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8J9XRRB29528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford Maverick XLT
Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.

Maverick XLT Small truck, big potential.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

