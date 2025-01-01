$41,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Maverick
Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.
2024 Ford Maverick
Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8J9XRRB29528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Maverick XLT
Built for work and play. This 2024 Maverick XLT comes equipped with the Tow Package and a tonneau cover, offering smart versatility and everyday capability.
Maverick XLT Small truck, big potential.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2024 Ford Maverick