Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda CX-5

9,137 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-5

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Mazda CX-5

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM6R0377454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,137 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2024 Mazda CX-5 9,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford Escape SE 56,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 26,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2024 Mazda CX-5