2024 Porsche Macan

10,127 KM

Details Features

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Porsche Macan

12583400

2024 Porsche Macan

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AA2A56RLB17289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2591741
  • Mileage 10,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

