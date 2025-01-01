$64,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Moose Jaw Nissan
848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3
306-691-0016
$64,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,500 KM
Vehicle Description
this all-wheel drive minivan stands out for its reliability and modern engineering. The electronically controlled CVT transmission and 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with variable valve timing ensure a smooth and efficient ride
making it an ideal choice for Moose Jaw drivers seeking versatility and peace of mind.
FEATURES OF THE Sienna LE
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced year-round traction
»» Electronically controlled CVT transmission for smooth shifting
»» 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with variable valve timing
»» White exterior for a timeless
clean look
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure alert with steering assist
»» Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection
»» Dynamic radar cruise control for added safety
»» Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers strong efficiency
»» All-wheel drive for improved handling in all seasons
»» Electronically controlled CVT for seamless acceleration
»» Low 15
500 km ensures long-term dependability
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Tri-zone automatic climate control for all passengers
»» Power sliding side doors for easy access
»» Spacious seating for up to eight occupants
»» Adjustable driver?s seat for optimal comfort
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Large touchscreen infotainment system
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
»» Multiple USB ports for device charging
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for family gear
»» Split-folding third-row seats for flexibility
»» Flat load floor for easy packing
»» Ample storage throughout the cabin
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride quality
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for a minivan
»» Versatile seating and cargo configurations
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind
This 2024 Toyota Sienna LE's VIN is: 5TDGSKFCXRS132568.
http://www.moosejawnissan.ca/used/Toyota-Sienna-2024-id12200341.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
