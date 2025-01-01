Menu
This 2024 Toyota Sienna LE's VIN is: 5TDGSKFCXRS132568.

2024 Toyota Sienna

15,500 KM

Details Description Features

2024 Toyota Sienna

LE

12474355

LE

LE

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

Used
15,500KM
VIN 5TDGSKFCXRS132568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

this all-wheel drive minivan stands out for its reliability and modern engineering. The electronically controlled CVT transmission and 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with variable valve timing ensure a smooth and efficient ride


making it an ideal choice for Moose Jaw drivers seeking versatility and peace of mind.

FEATURES OF THE Sienna LE
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced year-round traction
»» Electronically controlled CVT transmission for smooth shifting
»» 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with variable valve timing
»» White exterior for a timeless


clean look

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure alert with steering assist
»» Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection
»» Dynamic radar cruise control for added safety
»» Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers strong efficiency
»» All-wheel drive for improved handling in all seasons
»» Electronically controlled CVT for seamless acceleration
»» Low 15


500 km ensures long-term dependability

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Tri-zone automatic climate control for all passengers
»» Power sliding side doors for easy access
»» Spacious seating for up to eight occupants
»» Adjustable driver?s seat for optimal comfort

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Large touchscreen infotainment system
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
»» Multiple USB ports for device charging

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for family gear
»» Split-folding third-row seats for flexibility
»» Flat load floor for easy packing
»» Ample storage throughout the cabin

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride quality
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for a minivan
»» Versatile seating and cargo configurations
»» Advanced safety features for peace of mind

This 2024 Toyota Sienna LE's VIN is: 5TDGSKFCXRS132568.


http://www.moosejawnissan.ca/used/Toyota-Sienna-2024-id12200341.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

comfort
This accident-free 2024 Toyota Sienna LE
finished in classic white
offers a perfect blend of practicality
and innovation for families and adventurers alike. With only 15
500 km on the odometer and a clean CARFAX Canada report

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

